NYC’s Monkeypox Vax Site Crashes Minutes After Releasing New Appointments

In New York City, monkeypox vaccines are in high demand. So much so that when the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced a limited amount of appointments at 1 p.m. Tuesday, the online scheduling website crashed within minutes. It acknowledged the issue at 1:29 p.m. on Twitter, causing uproar online about the lack of careful planning. About 7,000 vaccines have been made available to city residents after this last launch. The department tweeted at 4:12 p.m. that all appointments had been booked, and that it will work to create “stable appointment infrastructure” for future rollouts.