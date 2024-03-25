NYC’s ‘Worst Landlord’ Punched in the Face at Riker’s Island: Report
‘KARMA’
A man dubbed by New York City authorities as the metropolis’ “worst landlord” was punched in the face and hospitalized Friday at the Rikers Island jail complex—just hours after he was booked into the facility on charges that he ignored more than 700 open violations of city housing policy, according to the New York Post. Daniel Ohebshalom’s two Washington Heights buildings are allegedly crumbling under their residents’ noses, leaving them to contend with rat and cockroach infestations, mold issues, spotty electricity, and lingering lead paint, the tabloid reported. Residents of Ohebshalom’s buildings quietly celebrated the news Sunday when approached by reporters with the Post, including one 37-year-old nurse who said of the incident: “Him getting punched is karma … God forgive me for laughing!” Ohebshalom is facing two months at the infamous prison complex and a fine of more than $3 for his refusal to address the issues in his buildings.