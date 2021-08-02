New York Fashion Week Will Require Guests and Staff to Be Vaccinated
THE RULES
New York Fashion Week will require all guests and staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, WWD reported. This policy extends to anyone who wants to enter or work in Spring Studios, which is where most runway shows are held. “Strict compliance will be enforced with admittance denied for non-compliance, subject to state and federal law,” IMG said in a memo sent to staff. The rule does not apply to people under the age of 16, though they will need to show a negative PCR or antigen test to enter.
“IMG said designers, producers and p.r. teams are responsible for ensuring that all employees, contractors and any other staff, as well as invited guests, are aware of and comply with this policy. The policy includes models, makeup artists, hairstylists and photographers,” WWD reported. The news comes after Broadway theaters and Carnegie Hall enacted a similar measure. NYFW went digital for two seasons during the pandemic, but in the past would draw more than 230,000 people into the city, and garner around $900 million for New York’s economy every year.