R.I.P.
An Eighth NYPD Police Officer Has Died by Suicide This Year
The New York Police Department has reported another officer suicide, marking the eighth this year. A 35-year-old officer, who had worked for the NYPD for seven years, was off-duty at the time of the act and left a note, officials said. Six of these eight suicides have happened this summer alone and Police Commissioner James O’Neill said in June that the amount of suicides has exceeded the department’s average, which is ordinarily four to five suicides a year, and pleaded for the rank and file to reach out. The NYPD has been pushing to get officers to ask for help when they need it. A 2018 study by the Ruderman Foundation showed officers were more likely to die via suicide than in the line of fire.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741