NYPD Arrests More Than 30 at Union Square Protest Over George Floyd’s Death

Read it at ABC7
More than 30 people were arrested on Thursday at a protest in New York City’s Union Square over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Dozens of protesters gathered late Thursday afternoon, some clashing with police, according to ABC7. Floyd, 46, was detained by police Monday and died after police detained him. His last moments of consciousness were captured in graphic footage that showed him yelling, “I can’t breathe” as an officer kneeled on his neck for more than seven minutes. Protests began in Minneapolis on Tuesday, turning violent in some places, and spread around the country in the following days. Demonstrators in New York and other cities have called for the officers involved, who have been fired, to face criminal charges.