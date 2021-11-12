NYPD Arrests NJ Mom After Daughter Goes Missing for a Month
ROLE REVERSAL
A New Jersey mother has been charged with child endangerment after the reappearance of her teenage daughter, who had been missing for nearly a month. Initially, 39-year-old Jamie Moore had launched a GoFundMe page, entreated the public’s aid, and begged police to help her find her daughter Jashyah, who disappeared from East Orange in October after running errands at a local deli. Moore believed that her daughter had not run away. After someone recognized the girl in New York City on Thursday, the 14-year-old reluctantly admitted who she was. She was taken to a Harlem police station and told officers that she was not happy at home with her mother. It’s unclear how the teen navigated from East Orange to northern Manhattan. On Friday, Moore was arrested and accused of physical abuse and neglect. Authorities removed the 14-year-old and Moore’s 3-year-old son from her custody.