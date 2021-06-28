NYPD Arrests Several Pride Revelers After Multiple Clashes

CHEAT SHEET
Several Pride revelers were arrested following an altercation with police on Sunday, the New York Post reported. NYPD officers struggled to contain rowdy crowd, deploying pepper spray in an attempt to restore order near Washington Square Park. At least three people were arrested and at least four were pepper sprayed by police, sources told the New York Post. In May, organizers of the event announced that cops were banned from marching in the 51st anniversary of the parade, CNN reported. Police have not yet confirmed what those arrested will be charged with, PIX 11 reported.