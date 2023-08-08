‘NYPD Blue’ Star Austin Majors’ Cause of Death Revealed
TRAGIC
Austin Majors, an actor who starred in NYPD Blue and NCIS as a child, died in February of a fentanyl overdose, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office released Tuesday. The medical examiner said his death was accidental and took place at a residence. TMZ previously reported that Majors died at only 27 years old while staying at a “homeless housing facility” in Los Angeles after ingesting a lethal amount of fentanyl. In a statement at the time, the Majors family described their son as a “loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being” who “made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.” Majors was best known for portraying Theo Sipowicz on the famed ABC cop show, but he also appeared in Disney’s Treasure Planet and Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Ant Bully.