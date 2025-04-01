‘NYPD Blue’ Star Kim Delaney Accused of Trying to Hit Husband With Car
NYPD Blue star Kim Delaney tried to hit her husband with a car before the pair of them were arrested for domestic assault on Saturday, TMZ reports. Delaney and husband James Morgan were reportedly “fighting for days” before the police finally got involved, after a heated argument on Friday night “turned physical,” police sources told the outlet. Morgan left their home following the dispute, and upon returning the following morning was allegedly attacked by Delaney in her car. Although the allegations have not yet been proven, Morgan claims to have video footage of the incident on his phone, and police arrested both husband and wife following a conversation with Delaney. The actress is now facing a felony assault charge, while Morgan has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence linked to the dispute on Friday night. Both are set to appear in court on Tuesday. Delaney was previously sued by a motorcyclist in 2024 who alleged she rammed into him with her car at a red light.
