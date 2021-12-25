CHEAT SHEET
Cops Called After NYC COVID Test Giveaway Descends Into Utter Chaos
Tensions flared on Friday in Brooklyn as a crowd mobbed a corner where free at-home COVID-19 tests were being distributed, The New York Post reported.
The distribution point on Flatbush and Church avenues was one of five spots in the city where health officials were giving out the rapid tests amid a huge city-wide surge in COVID cases due to the Omicron variant. At one point, The New York Post reported, the NYPD was called to the scene to help calm the crowd.
On Thursday, the Omicron fueled COVID surge resulted in 38,835 new cases, which shattered the previous one-day record for new cases in the state.