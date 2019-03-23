NYPD Catches Suspect in Brutal Subway Attack of Elderly Woman
NABBED
The suspect wanted for the brutal subway attack of an elderly woman earlier this month is now in custody, the New York Police Department announced Saturday. NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea, said that the woman was successfully treated and released from the hospital. “Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance,” Shea wrote. According to viral video of the attack, the suspect randomly and viciously assaulted an elderly woman on the subway earlier this month. Footage of the incident shows the unidentified man repeatedly kicking a 78-year-old woman in the face. Several witnesses on the train filmed the attack on their phones. Before getting off the subway car, he can be heard telling the witnesses to “WorldStar” the incident—an apparent reference to the website WorldStar Hip Hop, where violent videos have gone viral. An attorney for the suspect, who was identified as Marc Gomez, claimed Sunday that the victim threatened to stab his client with a knife before the attack.
—Victoria Albert
—Audrey McNamara