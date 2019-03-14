Report: NYPD Cop Accidentally Recorded Oral Sex With Her Sergeant on Body Cam

Update: The NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau looked into the claims and determined they are not true. NYPD Chief of Department Terry Monahan said, “We have nothing, no body camera video, nothing.”
The New York Police Department is reportedly investigating claims that a Brooklyn officer performed oral sex on her sergeant and captured the whole thing on her body camera. Citing police sources, the New York Post reports that the officer and her sergeant were on a recent “midnight tour in East New York’s 75th Precinct” when they started performing the sex act in the police car. The female officer reportedly tucked her body camera into her vest, assuming that it was turned off—but the audio recording on the camera is said to have caught both the act and the officer “gushing to her lover” about it as it was being performed. None of the officers were identified by name, and both cops remain on full duty.