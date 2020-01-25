NYPD Cop and Fiancee Mocked Autistic Boy Freezing to Death, Prosecutors Say

Read it at New York Daily News
New York prosecutors say they have proof that NYPD cop Michael Valva and his fiancee, Angela Pollina, knew Valva’s 8-year-old autistic son was freezing after they forced him to sleep in the garage. Newsday reports that investigators obtained audio from the home that shows the couple callously discussing the fact that little Thomas was in such bad shape he kept falling on the concrete floor. “He’s hypothermic,” Pollina told Valva, who complained his son kept “face-planting.” After his fiancee said, “You know why he’s falling,” Valva replied, “Because he’s cold,” then added, “Boo-fucking-hoo.” The boy was later founded dead, and Valva and Pollina charged with murder. Their attorney said they had nothing to do with the child’s death.