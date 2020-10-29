NYPD Cop Charged in Autistic Son’s Freezing Death Allowed to Resign, Keep Pension

Read it at Daily News
An NYPD cop charged with letting his abused, autistic 8-year-old son freeze to death was allowed to resign without a disciplinary hearing—and with his pension. The New York Daily News reports that Michael Valva, 41, was a police officer for 15 years before being arrested with his fiancee on a murder rap. “Boo f---ing hoo,” Valva allegedly said about son Thomas’ complaint that he was cold from being forced to stay in the unheated garage for hours. His attorney, John LoTurco, told the newspaper that “the NYPD offered him a resignation without a disciplinary hearing, and that allowed him not to admit any culpability and just resign, allowed him to keep his pension. But in exchange, there’s no salary going forward.”