CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Cop Reports Stolen Car, Gets Arrested for Drunk Driving
SELF-OWN
Read it at Yahoo! News
An NYPD detective who called the cops to complain that someone had stolen his car while he shopped for food was arrested after officers decided he must have been driving while drunk. Detective Edgar Guerrero, 30, called police early on Monday to report his Honda Accord stolen in Washington Heights, Manhattan, but he is said to have appeared to be drunk when the cops arrived. “Police never recovered the Accord, sources said, but the officers determined Guerrero had driven while drunk,” the New York Daily News reported. He was charged with driving under the influence, driving while ability-impaired, and refusing to take a blood-alcohol test.