    NYPD Cop and Fiancee Let Autistic Boy Freeze to Death, Police Say

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    An NYPD cop and his fiancee forced the officer’s abused 8-year-old autistic son to sleep in a freezing garage, where he died, officials said Friday. Thomas Valva’s body temperature was just 76 degrees when he was rushed to the hospital—after his father claimed the boy had fallen while waiting for the school bus. Michael Valva and Angela Pollina are now charged with murder in what authorities say is one of the worst child abuse cases they have seen. The New York Post reports that child welfare officials were warned another son was left in the unheated garage as punishment a year ago, but it was deemed unfounded.

