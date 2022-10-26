Cops Caught Allegedly Stealing, Drinking Alcohol at EDM Festival
TURNING THE TABLES
An unidentified number of NYPD cops have been placed on modified duty and had their weapons confiscated after “multiple” officers were caught allegedly stealing and drinking alcohol while on duty at a Labor Day weekend music festival. The New York Post confirmed the news Tuesday that three officers from the Manhattan North narcotics unit were placed on modified duty or reassigned after the Electric Zoo music festival on Randalls Island, but an exact number has not been confirmed. The New York Daily News reported that the three cops are detectives with the unit. Several other officers, including a supervising lieutenant, also suffered the same fate. According to the Daily News, “The cops were assigned to the Electric Zoo concert between Sept. 2 and Sept. 4 when at least one of them swiped a bottle of alcohol and began passing it around to his co-workers, a police source with knowledge of the case said.” When another supervisor heard of the shenanigans, they immediately reported the incident to the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau, the NYPD said. “These are troubling allegations,” an NYPD statement said. “IAB is working closely with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. So far, multiple supervisors and officers, who are the subjects of these allegations, have been placed on modified duty. Our work in this case is not done and we will continue to go where the facts take us. All disciplinary outcomes will be available after the investigation is complete.”