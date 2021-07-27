Two NYPD Cops Fired for ‘Depraved’ Exploitation of Teen Girl
YOU’RE OUT
The New York Police Department fired two officers after a department judge found they had sex with a 15-year-old female member of the NYPD’s Explorers program, a new ruling recently made public says. Officers Sanad Musallam and Yaser Shohatee allegedly “targeted“ the girl, with the two going on to exchange hundreds of sexually explicit phone calls, texts, and photos with her between 2015 and 2016. The two did this, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner on trials wrote, to “satisfy their depraved interests.” The officers had been fired on March 25, four years after the cases were reported to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office, but the details of the case did not become public until last week. According to the judge, the officers’ misconduct “would cause any responsible adult, let alone a parent, to recoil in horror.”
The legal age of consent in New York is 17. The officers were never criminally charged, however, as the teen refused to cooperate with the DA’s office, the New York Post reports.