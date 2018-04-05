NYPD Cops Shoot, Kill Black Man Who Was Holding a Metal Pipe

CHEAT SHEET
Police in Brooklyn fatally shot a black man who was apparently holding a metal pipe and, according to police, “took a two-handed shooting stance” with it. Officers were responding to 911 calls about a man pointing a “silver gun” at passersby, according to the New York Daily News. As officers approached the man, 34-year-old Saheed Vassell, he “took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers,” according to NYPD official Terrence Monahan. Four officers fired 10 shots at Vassell. “Blood was everywhere,” a witness told the Daily News. “They put him on his back and they tried to compress his chest but he was gone.”