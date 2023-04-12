NYPD Employee Accuses Married Lieutenant of Sexual Assault and Death Threats
‘act with impunity’
A civilian employee at the NYPD has come forward with some very disturbing allegations against her high-ranking co-worker, who she claims terrorized her throughout a five-month relationship. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court, Ammy Ventura, who works for the department’s property division, accused Lt. Wilder Lucas of forcing her to perform oral sex on him inside an NYPD office during work hours and threatening to “push [her] in front of a train” if she spoke out about their affair. “My client was treated with contempt as a sexual object, harassed, sexually assaulted, and had her life threatened repeatedly at work by her supervisor who felt he could act with impunity due to his position,” John Scola, Ventura’s lawyer, said in an interview with the Daily Mail. Lucas, who is married but told Ventura he was divorced at the time, has denied the allegations.