‘TARNISHED THE SHIELD’
Six NYPD Employees Among 27 Arrested in Huge Bribery Sting
One New York City cop and five of the police department’s 911 dispatchers are among 27 arrested in connection with what prosecutors called a massive bribery operation. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that the 27 were allegedly part of a scheme related to no-fault car-insurance policies. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said: “These actions have undermined the integrity of our emergency and medical first responders.” The scheme is said to have pushed individuals involved in car accidents to go to specific clinics and lawyers in return for kickbacks. They allegedly bribed some 50 people, including hospital workers and NYPD employees, to hand over contact information of victims of motor vehicle accidents. Prosecutors say the scheme was in operation for five years and directed nearly 6,000 accident victims to certain offices in on the deal. NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said in a statement Thursday night: “By tarnishing the shield, as well as their sacred oaths, these employees will be held to the highest account the law provides.”