NYPD Fires Captain Who Faked 400 Hours of Overtime
The New York Police Department pushed out a captain after police investigators concluded he was paid nearly $60,000 for 400 hours he never worked, according to the New York Daily News. Ex-Capt. Jackson Cheng, 45, initially claimed he was caring for his sick parents, but even the time frame he gave to investigators did not account for all of his unworked time between May 2019 and October 2020. The malfeasance was discovered during an overtime review before the matter was referred to the Internal Affairs Bureau, according to the Daily News. Some administrators urged for Cheng’s firing, but he was instead allowed to retire with a partial pension.