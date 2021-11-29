NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Probing Rock Attack on Asian Woman in Queens
‘I FEEL SO SICK’
New York police are now investigating as a hate crime the assault of an Asian woman in with a large rock. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Qui Ying Ma, was left in critical condition as a result of the Queens attack, an NYPD spokesperson said. Ma was hospitalized with facial and head injuries; and she is expected to survive. According to authorities, the Friday incident occurred as the victim swept the sidewalk outside her apartment building. Police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the crime on Saturday and the have recommended charges of assault and harassment against him while the Hate Crimes Task Force investigates further. “I feel so sick,” the victim’s landlord, Yihung Hsieh, told ABC7 New York. Hsieh has set up a GoFundMe page to assist Ma with her medical bills and has already raised more than $40,000.