NYPD Hid Paperwork Foul-Up After Botched No-Knock Raid: Report

The New York City Police Department neglected to tell the Civilian Complaint Review Board, which is responsible for investigating wrongdoing by city cops, that officers raided the wrong apartment because of their own paperwork blunder, according to the New York Daily News. Isaac Okoli, a Nigerian immigrant who lived in the Queens home with his wife and four children, told the newspaper that police not only had the incorrect address, but that they planted a vial of cocaine on him to cover up their mistake. The charge was dropped before Okoli ever had to appear in court. The family was so traumatized by the incident, they have since moved out of the apartment, the News reported.