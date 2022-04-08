NYPD Hits and Kills Homeless Man While Trying to Beat a Red Light
BRUTALITY
The New York Police Department admitted it killed a homeless man on Thursday night when one of its vans raced to try and beat a light on a Brooklyn street, according to the New York Daily News. A witness said the man was standing in his usual spot when the van barreled down the street, hitting him. “The brother was in the middle of the street. He stood there every day, trying to get a few dollars to eat,” witness Dequan Bass said. “He begged for change and quarters before the light would change from different cars.” Once the van hit the man, it apparently dragged him 35 feet down the street before stopping. An officer apparently tried to revive him unsuccessfully. The unidentified man was taken to the hospital, but he couldn’t be revived. Police said they were investigating the crash.