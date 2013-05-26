NYPD Investigating Bynes’s Claim

CHEAT SHEET
The Amanda Bynes sagacontinues. The NYPD said on Saturday that they are investigating Bynes’sallegation that a police officer sexually assaulted her prior to her arrestThursday night for drug possession and resisting arrest. Bynes was arrestedlate Thursday night in New York after allegedly throwing a bong out the windowof her 36th floor apartment. Bynes said during her arraignment onFriday that police illegally entered her apartment, and then in a Twittermessage she wrote that a cop “slapped my vagina.” A law enforcement officialsourced told the Associated Press that a building manager has already toldpolice that nothing untoward happened at Bynes’s apartment. Bynes has insistedshe doesn’t do drugs or drink.