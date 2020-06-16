NYPD Investigating Whether Officers Ingested Toxic Material at Shake Shack
The New York City Police Department is investigating whether a toxic substance was mixed into drinks ordered by three officers Monday at a Shack Shack in Lower Manhattan, NY1 reports. The city’s Detectives’ Endowment Association called it a deliberate poisoning, tweeting: “Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed.” The Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association said bleach had been mixed into the cops’ milkshakes and that they were at a hospital “receiving treatment” but expected to recover. The cops noticed a strange flavor that might have been bleach when they tasted the shakes, the New York Post reports, and the NYPD recovered one of the drinks for testing after it was thrown out.
Shake Shack posted on Twitter later Monday night that it was “horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now.”