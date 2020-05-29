NYPD Investigators Recommend Charges Against 3 Cops in Violent Arrest
Investigators with the New York Police Department have recommended misconduct charges against three officers who were involved in the violent arrest of a man that was caught on video earlier this month, The New York Times reports. One of the officers involved, Francisco X. Garcia, was filmed punching the man arrested, Donni Wright, and then sitting on his neck and torso in a maneuver that echoes the one used in the death of George Floyd. It’s unclear what specific charges the three officers will face.
On May 2, Wright was arrested on the Lower East Side after he objected to officers cuffing a couple for violating social-distancing rules. He filed a notice of claim on Friday, revealing that he plans to sue the police department for $50 million, and his lawyer has urged the Manhattan district attorney to charge the cops involved.