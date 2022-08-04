NYPD Is Having a Nightmare Year for Lawsuit Settlements
THE BILL IS DUE
The New York Police Department is set to shell out more money in court settlements than the city has seen in recent history, according to a crunch of city data by The Legal Aid Society. This year, New York cops have already paid more than $67 million in payouts—surpassing the whole of 2020 with four months still to go. One of the reasons police have paid big bucks to New Yorkers: a teen who was tackled by police, leaving him paralyzed. That suit settled for $12 million—and one of the officers involved had already paid out half a million dollars to another New Yorker five years ago after he allegedly assaulted a parent at a little league game. “Everything we know about police misconduct points to this conclusion that culture is what drives this problem and that a small number of officers who commit repeated misconduct create a culture that spreads misconduct,” Legal Aid Society lawyer Corey Stoughton told Gothamist.