NYPD Calls for Help as Outrage Swells Over Homeless Man’s Chokehold Death on Subway
‘TO SEEK JUSTICE’
As anger grows over a seeming lack of action taken by authorities in the three days since a homeless Black street performer was choked to death on the New York City subway, law enforcement officials have insisted that investigators are still collecting evidence. In a statement issued Thursday, the New York Police Department—clarifying that its “first priority is always to seek justice”—urged anyone who has any information about Jordan Neely’s death to come forward. “NYPD detectives are actively reviewing footage and all other available information,” the statement read. Similarly, a spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney’s office said investigators were still weighing evidence as part of a “rigorous ongoing investigation,” according to The New York Times. The spokesperson said that there were plans in place to “review the Medical Examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records.” The man who placed Neely in a chokehold, a 24-year-old ex-Marine, has not been publicly identified, and was not detained after being questioned by police on Monday.