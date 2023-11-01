Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Brooklyn Dad, Stepson Killed by Police
‘DIDN’T GIVE US A CHOICE’
A man accused of the deadly shooting of a father and his stepson inside a Brooklyn apartment building Sunday night was fatally shot by police around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The New York Police Department identified the suspect as Jason Pass, 47, who was reportedly a former member of law enforcement. He was accused of killing his neighbors, 27-year-old Chinwai Mode and 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin, at a Flatbush Gardens complex after a long-standing noise dispute. The deadly altercation was caught on surveillance footage obtained by the New York Post. In a police briefing held Wednesday morning, NYC Detective Kaz Daughtry said officers located Pass’ car after getting a hit on his license plate. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell explained that when officers approached the car, Pass fled with a six-inch knife in his hand. Officers then had a 15-minute dialogue with the suspect, telling him to drop the weapon, but he instead rushed at them, forcing them to fire their guns, police said. He was hit three times in the chest and one time in the right leg and was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Chell said they “did everything they could to neutralize” Pass, but “he didn’t give us a choice.”