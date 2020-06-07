NYPD: Knife Attack on Cop Right Out of ‘Terrorist Playbook’
The NYPD said a slashing attack on an officer in Brooklyn earlier this week was right out of a “terrorist playbook”—but investigators have not connected the suspect to any organization. Dzenan Camovic, 20, who was charged with attempted murder, screamed the Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar” three times before the knife attack, officials said. They also noted that Camovic—who is Serbian—did not have a social media footprint beyond a Twitter account opened days before that had 24 likes of posts related to protests sweeping the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police. “We can’t tie him to any organization. We can’t discern an exact motive. We haven’t been able to speak to him,” Deputy Commissioner John Miller told reporters. After the stabbing, police opened fire on Camovic, who was in critical condition.