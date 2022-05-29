CHEAT SHEET
    NYPD ‘Lap Dance Cop’ Suspended—but Not for Twerking

    The NYPD cop who made headlines for giving a lap dance to her married lieutenant at a police function is back in the news again. Officer Vera Mekuli has been suspended after she allegedly showed up at a New Jersey police barracks smelling of booze and ripping troopers for arresting her brother-in-law for drunk driving, the New York Post reports. “You guys are talking out of your ass; none of this was done correctly,” Mekuli reportedly told the officers, who reported the incident to NYPD Internal Affairs. Mekuli had no comment for the newspaper.

