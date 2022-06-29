CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    NYPD Meets Cruise Ship After Massive Brawl at Sea

    CHOPPY WATERS

    Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images via Getty

    A cruise ship returning to New York had to be met by police after a brawl involving up to 60 passengers broke out on the floor of a nightclub while at sea. WNBC reports that the Carnival Magic was finishing up an eight-day Caribbean journey when the fracas kicked off. “Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened,” the cruise line said in a statement. The Coast Guard sent a small vessel to escort the ship back to its pier, and the NYPD was waiting when it arrived. No arrests have been made.

    Read it at WNBC