NYPD Meets Cruise Ship After Massive Brawl at Sea

A cruise ship returning to New York had to be met by police after a brawl involving up to 60 passengers broke out on the floor of a nightclub while at sea. WNBC reports that the Carnival Magic was finishing up an eight-day Caribbean journey when the fracas kicked off. “Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened,” the cruise line said in a statement. The Coast Guard sent a small vessel to escort the ship back to its pier, and the NYPD was waiting when it arrived. No arrests have been made.