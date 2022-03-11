NYPD Nab 83-Year-Old Ex-Convict For Murder After Finding Human Head in Home
GRISLY
An 83-year-old woman in Brooklyn was arrested for second-degree murder Thursday after police discovered a 68-year-old woman’s torso in the middle of the road—and a human head in the suspect’s apartment. Harvey Marcelin, who previously served two separate prison sentences for manslaughter and murder charges, allegedly killed Susan Leyden after Leyden visited Marcelin at her apartment late last month while wheeling in a colorful bag. Security footage then showed Marcelin leaving her apartment on March 2 with the same bag—torso in tow—and leaving it at an intersection, with police discovering the gruesome contents a day later. Police told WNBC that the two knew each other, and Leyden was a resident at an LGBTQ shelter. “My office is committed to vigorously seeking justice,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, according to WPIX. “The facts of this horrific case are gruesome and unsettling and my heart is with the victim’s family and friends.”