NYPD Officer Commits Suicide Inside Manhattan Police Station: Report

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Stephanie Keith/Getty

    A New York City Police Department transit officer committed suicide inside a Manhattan police station on Friday afternoon, The New York Daily News reports. The woman reportedly shot herself inside the Transit District 1 headquarters in the Columbus Circle subway station at around 2:30 p.m. She was then rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where she died. Sources cited by the Daily News said the woman was being treated for emotional problems and had her guns taken away from her. It was not immediately clear where she got the gun that she reportedly used to take her own life. The incident was the second suicide by an active NYPD member this year, after 10 active NYPD officers killed themselves last year—double the average annual number.

