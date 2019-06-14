NYPD Officer Dies of Apparent Suicide, the Third Self-Inflicted Death in Less Than Two Weeks

A third New York Police Department officer died of an apparent suicide on Friday, just days after two other members of the force took their own lives, according to two senior NYPD officials.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was described as a domestic violence officer with seven years on the force. He was found just before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the 121st Precinct on Staten Island, one official said.

The 29-year-old officer was getting ready to start his 4 p.m. to midnight shift when he turned his service weapon on himself, one official said. It will be up to the city medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.

The officer’s death comes after two veteran NYPD officers died by suicide over a two-day period last week. The NYPD has been holding meetings across the department about “what additional measures can be taken on behalf of officers and their meant health, and to dissolve the stigma that getting help will adversely affect your career,” the official said.

NYPD Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill sent an open letter to 55,000 department employees after last week’s deaths, saying: “We cannot hide from this incredibly important discussion. We must not pretend that these things don’t happen, or that such tragic deaths are somehow a fact of life. Importantly, we cannot sit idly by and just pray that they don’t happen again. We have to take action now. We have to discuss mental health.”

