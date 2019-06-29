CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
NYPD Officer Luis Alvarez, 9/11 First Responder Who Testified Before Congress With Jon Stewart, Dies
Luis Alvarez, a former New York City Police detective who was one of the first responders on 9/11, has died after a battle with colon cancer. Alvarez became a symbol of 9/11 first responder's struggle to secure extended federal funding when he testified before Congress earlier this month alongside comedian Jon Stewart. Alvarez had undergone 69 rounds of chemotherapy before his doctors told him there was nothing more they could do one day after his emotional testimony. He entered hospice care shortly afterwards. Alvarez's treatment was covered, but he said he wanted to use his last days to advocate for those who were not so lucky and permanently extend the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund Bill, so his fellow first responders can get health coverage. “That’s my ultimate goal, legacy, is to have this bill passed so first responders have the coverage they need,” he said. Before his death, Alvarez said he was “at peace” with everything, because he could still “work from my bedside, I can still put the word out.”