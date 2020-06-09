NYPD Officer Vincent D’Andraia Faces Criminal Charges After Shoving Brooklyn Protester to Ground

Read it at The New York Times
NYPD officer Vincent D’Andraia surrendered himself to face criminal charges Tuesday after a video circulated online in which he shoved a woman to the ground and swore at her during a May 29 protest in Brooklyn. The video, shared on Twitter by Dounya Zayer, shows D’Andraia swatting her to the ground after she asked D’Andraia why she needed to move out of the street.
The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office is set to charge D’Andraia with misdemeanor assault, harassment, and menacing. D’Andraia has been suspended without pay and is the first New York police officer to face charges for misconduct during the protests of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. As many as 40 other officers in the district may face criminal charges for their actions during the protests.