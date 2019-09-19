CHEAT SHEET

    WILD

    NYPD Officer Who Provided Security for El Chapo’s Wife Charged With Possession of Cocaine

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    An New York City police officer who provided security for the wife of El Chapo was charged with possession of cocaine and taking bribes on Wednesday. Officer Ishmael Bailey, 36, provided security detail for Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, while she went to Guzmán’s drug-trafficking trial, the New York Post reports. Bailey was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance, bribe receiving, and official misconduct. He was also charged with conspiracy and sale of a controlled substance for allegedly acting as security twice when cocaine was transported, prosecutors said at Bailey’s arraignment Wednesday evening.

