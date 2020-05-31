NYPD Officers Drive SUV Into Black Lives Matter Protesters

Read it at Twitter
Video said to be taken Saturday night amid protests in Brooklyn shows New York City Police Department vehicles driving into a crowd of protesters. The footage depicts protesters placing a metal barricade in front of one stopped NYPD SUV and throwing things at it. A second van then arrives, protesters gather in front of it, and the van appears to deliberately drive into the crowd. Whether anyone was injured is unclear. Protests in New York City over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, continue for the third day in a row.