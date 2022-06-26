NYPD Official Says Supreme Court Verdict Might Make City the ‘Wild East’
MOUNTING FEARS
On a radio show that aired on Sunday, an NYPD official issued a grave warning: the Supreme Court decision that struck down a New York law limiting who can carry a firearm in public could turn the state into the “wild, wild East.” Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller told “The Cats Roundtable” that he suspects that the decision will greatly increase the number of dangerous individuals who own guns. The landmark 6-3 decision nullified a law that required New Yorkers to demonstrate “proper cause” that they needed to carry a handgun for self-defense. “The mayor, the police commissioner, and every police officer has a grave concern that putting more guns on the streets of New York is not going to come to a good end,” Miller said.