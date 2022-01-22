Two NYPD Cops Killed in Harlem Shooting

Two police officers were shot dead in Harlem on Friday night, the latest in a string of attacks on officers in New York City.

A suspect was also shot and killed in the altercation, though whether it was by police is unclear.

The police were responding to a domestic disturbance call—a dispute between a mother and her son, according to the New York Post—when the gunfire erupted.

Garrett Fowler, a 62-year-old neighbor, told the New York Daily News, “They went into the building and it jumped off. There were two guys being brought out of the building on stretchers. They weren’t moving at all.”

A shot hit one of the cops in the face, the Post reported. According to ABC 7, four cops have been shot within the past 72 hours in the Big Apple. In all, six officers have reportedly been shot in 2022.

The officers were taken to Harlem Hospital for treatment. Mayor Eric Adams’ press secretary tweeted that the mayor was on his way there.