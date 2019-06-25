Popular Gaming YouTuber Etika Found Dead: NYPD

Gaming YouTuber Etika, whose real name is Desmond Amofah, has been found dead, according to the New York City Police Department. He was 29 years old. The NYPD announced that Amofah went missing last Wednesday after he sent tweets earlier in the week expressing suicidal thoughts. Amofah then published a video to his YouTube channel in which he warned about using social media too much and confirmed he suffered from a mental illness. Police discovered Amofah’s belongings near the Manhattan Bridge on Saturday night. Amofah, who joined YouTube in 2012, had over 300,000 Twitter followers and 250,000 Instagram followers.