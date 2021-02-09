NYPD Probes Cop Palling Around With Roger Stone on Jan. 6
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT?
The NYPD is investigating why one of its cops was hanging out with Roger Stone and Oath Keepers at a Washington hotel the morning of the Capitol riots. Officer Salvatore Greco, 38, declined to comment to the New York Daily News, but the newspaper, citing a source, said the 12-year veteran is friends with Stone. That could be a problem since the NYPD Patrol Guide bars officers from associating with criminals or groups that advocate hatred. Congressional investigators are also looking into Stone’s appearance in D.C. with the militia members, one of whom was later seen at the Capitol. The Daily News was tipped off to Greco’s presence by a fellow cop who said, “The whole Jan. 6 thing is infuriating. Anyone involved directly or indirectly should not be on this job.”