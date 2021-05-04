CHEAT SHEET
    NYPD Releases Footage of Anti-Masker’s Hammer Attack on Asian Woman

    ‘TAKE OFF YOUR F*CKING MASK!’

    Jamie Ross

    News Correspondent

    NYPD

    The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes unit has released shocking video footage of an Asian woman being struck with a hammer by a woman who had angrily demanded that she take off her face-mask. According to the cops, two Asian women, aged 31 and 29, were walking in Midtown on Sunday night when they were approached by the unnamed woman. In a statement accompanying the video clip, the NYPD wrote: “An unknown individual demanded they remove their masks and then struck the 31-year-old female in the head with a hammer, causing a laceration.” The victim, identified by ABC7 only by her first name, Theresa, told the network: “When I passed through her, she saw us and said ‘Take off your fucking mask,’ which is shocking.... Suddenly I felt my head get hit by something.” Theresa said the deep wound on her heard required seven stitches. Police are asking for anyone with any information to come forward.

