NYPD Releases Video of Shooting That Killed 10-Year-Old Boy
INNOCENT VICTIM
The NYPD has released shocking video of a gunman firing bullet after bullet at a Queens home where a 10-year-old boy visiting relatives was killed. Justin Wallace, 10, was fatally shot in front of his horrified father, Albert. “When I turn him over, I see this puddle of blood,” the father told the New York Daily News. And I’m saying, ‘No no no.’ And at the time I heard a [sigh], so I don’t know, that could probably be the last breath he take, because he had internal bleeding.” The boy had spent the day playing at Rockaway Beach, then headed to a family barbecue. He and his dad were about to leave past 9:30 p.m. when the shots rang out. The video obtained by police shows a lone suspect standing in front of the house, firing at least eight times before running off.