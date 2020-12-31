NYPD Releases Video of ‘SoHo Karen’ Tackling Black Teen After Falsely Accusing Him of Phone Theft

Read it at New York Post
The NYPD released footage late Wednesday of a woman chasing and tackling a 14-year-old Black teen after falsely accusing him of stealing her phone. The teenager, son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold, was a guest at the Arlo Hotel in Manhattan when the woman confronted him in the lobby. The video shows the woman—who had checked out days earlier—chasing the younger Harrold, grabbing him by the jacket before throwing him down to the floor. When contacted by CNN, the woman claimed she was actually assaulted but she provided no evidence—and the CCTV doesn’t back up her claims. The NYPD said Tuesday it planned to bring charges against the 22-year-old woman, who has not been publicly identified yet. Her phone was later found in an Uber.