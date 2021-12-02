CHEAT SHEET
NYPD in Standoff With Man Pacing Outside UN Headquarters With Shotgun
DEVELOPING
Officers with the NYPD have swarmed the area surrounding the United Nations headquarters after reports surfaced of a man with a long firearm pacing outside the building. The armed man can be seen in bystander footage walking back and forth in front of the flags outside the building. Law enforcement officials said the man appeared to be muttering to himself. A nearby unattended backpack has prompted a precautionary response from the city’s bomb squad, sources told CNN, with bomb-sniffing dogs appearing to sweep a several-block radius around the building. United Nations employees have been asked to shelter in place, according to a journalist with the UN News Center.