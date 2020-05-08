NYPD: 81% of Coronavirus-Related Summonses Have Been Issued to Black, Hispanic Residents
The New York Police Department on Friday revealed that 81 percent of coronavirus-related summonses issued since March 16 have been given to black or Hispanic residents. According to newly released COVID-19 enforcement data, between March 16 and May 5, the NYPD issued 374 summonses for acts likely to spread the disease and to those violating the state’s public health order. Of those summonses, 304 were issued to minority residents—with 193 given to black New Yorkers and 111 to those who are Hispanic.
New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., has been taking its social-distancing guidelines very seriously, prompting NYPD officers to visit public spaces across the five boroughs to spread awareness. The NYPD said that during those visits, the 374 summonses were issued for numerous violations, including “17 social gathering incidents” in which 163 New Yorkers were given summonses. The NYPD also noted that 206 of the summonses were issued in Brooklyn, and 99 in the Bronx.